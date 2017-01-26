QUIZ: Can you name every player to kick more than 100 conversions in Super League history?

33 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

In perhaps the ultimate test of your Super League knowledge, we have put together one of the most difficult, obscure quizzes of all time.

Over the 21 Super League seasons, there have been some prolific goal kickers among the competition. But can you name then?

65 players have landed over 100 conversions during the Super League era, and know is your opportunity to showcase your intelligence – by naming every single one of them! You have 20 minutes, and your only hint is the first letter from the surname. Good luck!



