QUIZ: Can you name every player to play for Leeds in a Grand Final?

The tale of the tape could not be more contrasting for this Saturday’s Super League Grand Finalists.

While Castleford are readying themselves for their maiden appearance at Old Trafford, Leeds are getting ready to go back there for the 10th time in 19 years: a phenomenal achievement.

And with so many Grand Final appearances under their belt, we’ve set a tricky quiz to whet your appetite for Saturday’s big game. All in all, 63 players have played for the Rhinos in a Super League Grand Final – we’ll give you 15 minutes to name them all in our bumper quiz. Can you get 100%? If you can, tweet us @LeagueExpress and we’ll give you the credit your rugby knowledge deserves!

Good luck..



