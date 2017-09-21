QUIZ | Can you name every player who has played for Warrington under Tony Smith?

9 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Saturday marks the end of an era at Warrington.

After nine seasons, Tony Smith will take charge of his final game as the Wolves head coach as he steps away at the end of the season.

Smith has enjoyed some wonderful times at Warrington, winning the Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield.

He’s had help from players however, 76 of them to be precise, who have all played under him during his tenure in the Wolves hotseat.

So in our latest quiz, we’re asking you to name as many of those players as you can in just 15 minutes. Need help? We have given you the first letter of their surname. Good luck!



