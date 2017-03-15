QUIZ: Can you name every player who’s scored 100 or more Super League tries?

QUIZ: Can you name every player who’s scored 100 or more Super League tries?

Castleford’s Michael Shenton became the 39th player in Super League history to reach 100 tries in the competition over the weekend.

So that got us thinking; how many can you name? We’ve been generous with this week’s bumper midweek quiz and given you 10 minutes – that should be enough time, surely? We’ve even thrown their positions in as a helpful hint..


