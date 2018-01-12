QUIZ: Can you name every Super League side’s most experienced player?

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

With the new season just days away, we thought we’d test your knowledge of some of the competition’s more experienced stars.

There are plenty of big names, and plenty of players who’ve been around for years, in the competition this year.

But we want to know if you can name the player with the most Super League appearances at all 12 sides in the competition? We’re making it tricky.. you’ve only got five minutes!



