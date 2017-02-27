QUIZ: Can you name this month’s Rugby League World cover stars?

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw February 27, 2017 16:18

QUIZ: Can you name this month’s Rugby League World cover stars?

If you can spot the correct number of times Wayne Bennett appears on our cover, you could win a trip to Australia to watch England in the World Cup! But just for a bit of fun, how many of the other Rugby League legends featured can you name? Try the quiz below, and let us know how many you score, by tweeting @rlworld with #rlwquiz and we’ll give you a mention in the next issue!

To find out what’s inside the new mag, click here. It’s in shops now and you can also get it online anywhere in the world at www.totalrl.com/rlw431

Enjoy the quiz.


 

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw February 27, 2017 16:18

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions