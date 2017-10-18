League Publications Ltd
Advertising
Contact Us
Privacy
Home
News
Forums
Shop
League Express
Rugby League World
The Golden Boot
The Albert Goldthorpe Medal
Super League
Championship
League 1
Challenge Cup
NRL
International
Grassroots
Print this article
✉
Send e-mail
QUIZ | Can you name Super League’s stat leaders in 2017?
By
Matthew Shaw
October 18, 2017 13:04
Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum
Tweet
Print this article
✉
Send e-mail
By
Matthew Shaw
October 18, 2017 13:04
Super League
PODCAST: Episode 8 – New York, New York! + England and structure chat
Jamie Ellis returns to Castleford Tigers on three-year deal
QUIZ | Can you name Super League’s stat leaders in 2017?
Scott Grix to sign new contract extension with Wakefield Trinity
Roby insists he never gave up on England recall dream
Salford Red Devils unveil their new crest and identity
Read More
The Qualifiers
Heaton extends Fax stay
Halifax to continue with reserve grade in 2018
Andrew Henderson named new Warrington assistant
Scout Report: Will Matthews
Fax land Kidd
Steve Price confirmed as Warrington Wolves coach
Read More
Championship Shield
Rochdale snap up Whitehaven forward
Cumbria’s promotion showdown
Batley snap up duo
Lunt picks up major prize at Kingstone Press awards evening
Read More
League 1
PODCAST: Episode 8 – New York, New York! + England and structure chat
Paul Gallen admits he’d be open to speaking with New York franchise
Roughyeds sign Rasool
Read More
International
PODCAST: Episode 8 – New York, New York! + England and structure chat
England “not worried” about result of World Cup opener, says Wayne Bennett
Germans Rate their 2017 a Year of Success
Read More
NRL
Peter Mata’utia joins Leigh Centurions
NRL to add more double headers
Tonga name squad for 2017 World Cup.. and it’s very impressive!
Read More
Grassroots
Stanningley aid Yorkshire’s County Championship bid
Wath Brow book a date at Thatto
Hornets and Mayfield to lock horns tonight
Read More
Rugby League News
24/7
© 2016 Copyright
League Publications Ltd
. All Rights reserved.
Designed by
Orange-Themes.com
Loading..
❎
Close Window
Loading, Please Wait!
This may take a second or two.