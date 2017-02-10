QUIZ: Name British Rugby League’s All-Time Leading Points Scorers

Danny Brough could make British Rugby League history in Huddersfield’s Super League opener with Widnes tonight.

The Scotland international needs to score 11 points to break into the top 10 all-time leading points scorers in the sport’s 122-year history.

To celebrate Brough’s upcoming accomplishment, we’re asking you to name the current top ten in the history of the game in this country. You have 10 minutes!


