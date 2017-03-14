Home
News
Forums
Shop
League Express
Mailbag
Print Subscribtions
Online Edition
Facebook Page
Twitter
Rugby League World
Gallery of 400 Covers
Print Subscriptions
Online Edition
Facebook Page
Twitter
Golden Boot
Winners
History
The Missing Years
Goldthorpe Medal
Medal Table
Roll of Honour
Back Chat
Super League
Championship
League 1
Challenge Cup
NRL
International
Grassroots
Print this article
✉
Send e-mail
Quiz: The Super League stats quiz – Round Five
By
Matthew Shaw
March 14, 2017 14:18
Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum
Tweet
Print this article
✉
Send e-mail
By
Matthew Shaw
March 14, 2017 14:18
Super League
Stone confirms Huddersfield contract discussions
Five potential destinations for Wakefield
Quiz: The Super League stats quiz – Round Five
Hill set for Warrington return against Leigh
Walne suffers injury blow
Koukash and Beaumont set for boxing bout
Read More
Championship
Watch: Ethan Ryan scores wonder try in Bradford’s victory over Batley
TotalRL Power Rankings: W/c March 13th
Featherstone offer Wakefield ground proposal
Five things we learned from this weekend’s Championship action
Read More
League 1
Hunslet land Hesketh
Grandchildren Set Up Harry Jepson Foundation
League 1 Show – March 7th
Read More
International
McNamara set for New Zealand role
Serbia RL First Division – New Format Starts
Phoenician Cup Announced as Part of World Cup Warm-Up
Read More
NRL
Sharks hammer Raiders in Canberra
Souths overcome Manly for first win of the season
Greenwood scores, but Knights end their long losing streak
Read More
Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!
Print
/
Digital
Print
/
Digital
Rugby League News
24/7
Rugby League World
7 days left to WIN a World Cup trip to Australia!
Rugby League World Special – Greg Bird looking to repay Catalans’ faith
QUIZ: Can you name this month’s Rugby League World cover stars?
What’s inside the new issue of Rugby League World?
Read More
League Express
Vikings deserve compensation, says League Express editor
Ganson defends James Child on Brough penalty
Wane: We have to beat the Sharks
Read More
Fans Forum Discussions
Would the Magic Weekend event format work for the Challenge Cup?
Wolfpack games from a Toronto POV video
Former GB player makes news doing makeup video
the 1982 cc final replay elland rd
Brad Singleton at the RFL Disciplinary...
Copenhagen RLFC
Carcassonne 18-28 Lezignan
RL participation grows significantly in Coventry
McNamara Named in Kiwis Coaching Staff
Commonwealth Games - 2022
Log In
Newsletter Sign-Up
League Publications Ltd
Advertising
Privacy
Contact Us
© 2016 Copyright
League Publications Ltd
. All Rights reserved.
Designed by
Orange-Themes.com
Loading..
❎
Close Window
Loading, Please Wait!
This may take a second or two.