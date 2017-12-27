League Publications Ltd
Advertising
Contact Us
Privacy
Home
News
Forums
Shop
League Express
Rugby League World
The Albert Goldthorpe Medal
Super League
Championship
League 1
Challenge Cup
NRL
International
Grassroots
Print this article
✉
Send e-mail
QUIZ: TotalRL’s Big Fat Rugby League Quiz of the Year!
By
Aaron Bower
December 27, 2017 13:18
Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum
Tweet
Print this article
✉
Send e-mail
By
Aaron Bower
December 27, 2017 13:18
World Cup
What’s inside Rugby League World? – Issue 441
Rugby League Parliamentary Group hosts Northern Powerhouse Minister
Parliament pays tribute to England’s World Cup exploits
Joy for Jillaroos as Women’s World Cup retained
The big two go head-to-head in Women’s World Cup Final
Parliament backs England in World Cup Final
Read More
Super League
QUIZ: TotalRL’s Big Fat Rugby League Quiz of the Year!
Chris Ashton admits he’d like to play rugby league for Wigan again
Powell hopeful Featherstone loss can be ‘kick up the backside’ for Castleford
McDermott impressed with debutants as Leeds start pre-season with victory
Chester pleased with Hampshire debut as they await Randell scan
Rovers tame the Tigers at the Jungle
Read More
Championship
Gareth Gale signs one-year deal with Featherstone Rovers
QUIZ: TotalRL’s Big Fat Rugby League Quiz of the Year!
Rovers tame the Tigers at the Jungle
Bulldogs win Roy Powell Trophy
Rowley dismisses Wolfpack criticism
What’s Inside League Express: December 18th Edition
Read More
League 1
QUIZ: TotalRL’s Big Fat Rugby League Quiz of the Year!
Bulls celebrate Odsal victory over Halifax
Whitehaven reveal squad numbers for 2018
Read More
NRL
Emerging Blues squad announced
Historic Broadcast Deal for Intrust Super Premiership
New owners for Gold Coast Titans
Read More
Grassroots
Knights take Hull trophy
A Boxing Day bash in Hull
More teams entered in Xamax BARLA National Cups
Read More
Rugby League News
24/7
Rugby League on Christmas Day
Three England stars named in World XIII
© 2016 Copyright
League Publications Ltd
. All Rights reserved.
Designed by
Orange-Themes.com
Loading..
❎
Close Window
Loading, Please Wait!
This may take a second or two.