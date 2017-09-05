Rabbitohs sack Michael Maguire amid Warrington speculation

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Michael Maguire has left South Sydney Rabbitohs after almost six years in charge.

The 43-year-old, who previously coached Wigan Warriors for two years, has parted company with the Rabbitohs after failing to make the NRL Finals for the second successive year.

His departure follows a 64-6 hammering at the hands of Melbourne last week, which left the Bunnies 12th on the NRL ladder.

Alongside the Burgess brothers, he guided the club to the NRL Premiership in 2014 and also secured the World Club Challenge in 2015 as his side defeated St Helens.

But two consecutive 12th-place finishes have ultimately seen him part company.

His departure will inevitably fuel speculation in England, with reports surfacing last week that he was set to become the new head coach of Warrington Wolves in 2018.

The current head coach, Tony Smith, has been linked with an exit from the Halliwell Jones Stadium following an underwhelming season, with reports suggesting Maguire would replace him.

Warrington’s chairman, Steven Broomhead, denied the claims in League Express this week.

“We certainly haven’t made an offer to Michael Maguire and I don’t know where that story has come from,” Broomhead told League Express.

“I think someone is flying a kite very high indeed and there is no foundation to the story.

“Tony Smith has another year on his contract and the board hasn’t yet discussed whether we would want to extend it, although of course we have been disappointed with our season this year.”