Rabbitohs too strong for Tigers

South Sydney Rabbitohs gained a convincing 28-8 victory over Wests Tigers today at ANZ Stadium in the third game of the Indigenous Round of fixtures.

The Rabbitohs came into the game after making several changes to their matchday squad announced last Tuesday. Cody Walker moves from stand-off to fullback with John Sutton shifting from the backrow to the halves.

Alex Johnston moved to the wing, with Bryson Goodwin and Hymel Hunt in the centres and Aaron Gray making his return on the other wing. Braidon Burns dropped out of the team.

Robbie Farah started the game at hooker with Damien Cook moving back to the bench. Robbie Rochow started in the second row and Tyrell Fuimaono made his debut from the bench. Zane Musgrove dropped out of the team.

The Tigers made one change with Malakai Watene Zelezniak making his debut for the club in the centres with Michael Chee-Kam switching to the bench.

Drizzly conditions and several knock-ons from Tom Burgess blunted Souths’ early attacking optins but they scored in the 12th minute after a smart break from Cody Walker putting Alex Johnston over in the corner.

Ava Seumanufagai was sinbinned for punching and, although the Tigers landed a penalty goal, Robbie Farah’s short ball from dummy-half send Sam Burgess crashing over in the 24th minute for the Rabbitohs’ second try, before Adam Reynolds put Angus Crichton through a gap to extend their lead to 16-2 at half time.

The Tigers struck back on 45 minutes with a try by Elijah Taylor, converted by Moses, but hwen Johnston and Sam Burgess both registered quickfire tries around the 50-minute mark, the outcome was settled and the Rabbitohs took the points.

Tigers: 1 James Tedesco, 2 David Nofoaluma, 21 Malakai Watene Zelezniak, 4 Moses Suli, 5 Kevin Naiqama, 6 Mitchell Moses, 7 Luke Brooks, 8 Sauaso Sue, 9 Matt McIlwrick, 10 Ava Seumanufagai, 11 Joel Edwards, 12 Chris Lawrence (c), 13 Elijah Taylor; Interchange: 14 Tim Grant, 15 Josh Aloiai, 16 Jacob Liddle, 3 Michael Chee-Kam.

Rabbitohs: 6 Cody Walker, 1 Alex Johnston, 5 Bryson Goodwin, 4 Hymel Hunt, 22 Aaron Gray, 11 John Sutton, 7 Adam Reynolds, 8 Thomas Burgess, 14 Robbie Farah, 10 Kyle Turner, 19 Robbie Rochow, 12 Angus Crichton, 13 Sam Burgess (c); Interchange: 9 Damien Cook, 15 Jason Clark, 18 Anthony Cherrington, 20 Tyrell Fuimaono.

A full review of all the weekend’s NRL action will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express