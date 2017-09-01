Radford calls for “common sense” to prevail in scheduling

21 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Lee Radford believes “common sense” must be used in the fixture schedule after his Hull FC side fell to defeat against Leeds.

The Black and Whites took to the field just five days after their Challenge Cup victory over Wigan after their game with the Rhinos was selected for TV.

Either Hull or Leeds would have been made to endure the short turnaround dependent on who won their Challenge Cup semi-final earlier this year, with the other side have a near two-week turnaround.

Speaking after the game, Radford insisted similar decision must be looked at more closely for the good of the game.

“It’s an RFL decision,” he said.

“The common sense decision would have been to put it back to Saturday or Sunday. The RFL will blame Sky because they do the scheduling but you want to see a good game of footy.

“It ended up being a good game of footy but it could quite easily not have been.”

Meanwhile, the Hull chief admitted he was surprised with his side’s energy levels during the game.

“I gave them a big rap in the changing rooms afterwards. To back up the Challenge Cup final with that sort of energy, especially late on, was really pleasing,” Radford told the Mail.

“That took me by surprise and I fully anticipated us blowing out during the back end of the game. That didn’t happen and that’s a real credit to the team. I felt some decisions went against us but we kept in the match.”