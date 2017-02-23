Radford calls on Hull to create intimidating atmosphere on Thursday

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull FC coach Lee Radford has called on his side’s fans to make the KCOM Stadium an intimidating atmosphere for visitors Catalans Dragons on Thursday night.

Hull will set a new record crowd for a home fixture against the Dragons in their first home game of 2017 on Thursday, as they look to make it back-to-back wins at the start of the new Super League season.

And Radford wants his players to be able to count on an 18th man when they step out onto the field against the Dragons.

He said: “I think they have gone all out in terms of promotion, giving away as many free tickets as they can and for us it’s really important we get off to a good start at home.

“One advantage Catalans have is obviously the intimidating support they have when you do go there – the moans and groans when they don’t get that penalty and moans and groans every time it goes to a video ref decision: I think works to their advantage.

“Hopefully for us we can make this as intimidating as a place and as bouncy as we can for our boys on Thursday.”

Jake Connor’s try helped secure victory against Wakefield on the opening weekend, and Radford admits he is looking forward to seeing the former Huddersfield man build on his cameo from the bench that day tomorrow night.

“For sure,” he said.

“Leading up to the this game he’s looked the part in training as well so I’m really looking forward to him tomorrow putting in a performance that helps us get a result. He’s a quality English half still with plenty of improvement in his game as well.”

Former Hull favourite Sam Moa will return to the KCOM Stadium in Catalans colours on Thursday night, and Radford admits he was a big hit for FC during his time on Humberside.

“He’s obviously gone on to fantastic achievements when he left the club and it was no surprise,” Radford said. “As a professional he’s a fantastic bloke and and a fantastic bloke to have around the club as well.

“That’s one thing watching Catalans over the last two performances – they are very willing to work for one another and that’s what Sam brings in abundance.”