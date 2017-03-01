Radford challenges Garry Schofield to have passing competition with Sneyd

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull FC coach Lee Radford has challenged League Express columnist and rugby league Hall of Famer Garry Schofield to come to the club’s training ground and have a “passing competition” with Marc Sneyd in light of Schofield’s criticism of the FC scrum-half.

Schofield launched a scathing attack on Sneyd earlier this week on a local radio station – saying he “doesn’t organise, he doesn’t create, he doesn’t support, he doesn’t tackle, he doesn’t pass and when he does it’s rubbish”.

But Radford has now hit back, saying former Hull man Schofield is more than welcome to head to the club’s training ground and have a competition with Sneyd to see whether he can pass like the man he has criticised so heavily.

“Garry is more than welcome to come down and I’ll put numerous amount of drills together and he can have a passing competition with Marc, publicly and we can get the cameras down for that,” he told reporters at his press conference on Wednesday.

“The maverick man can come down and see what his skill-set is like to Jake Connor’s because a bit like a boxer, the last thing you lose is your punch. Although he is old and declining, he should still be able to throw a pass. So Garry can come down anytime he wants and we can put that on for the cameras and hopefully he’ll be able to back that up.

“Look, for the record Garry can come down and we can check out his left to right pass in distance and we’ll see what it’s like short. We can go the other side and if the maverick man has still got it then I’m sure Sneydy will be up for the challenge.”

Sneyd will be in the Hull team on Thursday night when FC look to avoid back-to-back defeats in Super League as they travel to Huddersfield.