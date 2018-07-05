Radford critical of Hull players – and man of the match award! – after Huddersfield loss

Hull coach Lee Radford pulled no punches after watching his side slip to defeat at Huddersfield – being critical of both his own players and the man of the match award handed to one of his own players.

The Black and Whites have just two wins from their last five games, and their play-off hopes were dented following the 29-18 loss to the Giants, who climbed out of the bottom four with victory.

But Radford was not a happy man afterwards – insisting his side were well-beaten.

“Our performance cost us from one to 17 and there weren’t many blokes in a black and white shirt who outplayed their opposition,” Radford said. “When that happens you get beat.”

Hull were wasteful in attack before going in at half-time 19-6 behind, and Radford, when asked what he said to his team at the break, quipped: “If you throw the ball in touch again I’ll give you a backhander.”

Radford also questioned the voting for the man of the match, which was awarded to fullback Hakim Miloudi. He defended Miloudi’s own performance, but admitted he was shocked to see him be voted the game’s standout player.

“It’s easy to make mistakes when you don’t have to defend them,” Radford said. “Hakim is high risk and he rolls the dice. He got the man of the match but Stevie Wonder must have voted for that.”