Radford defends decision to field youngsters

Lee Radford has bemoaned the ongoing wait for the distribution of reserve grade fixtures.

There has been no indication regarding the schedule for the 2017 season, which Radford believes puts risk to the development of the sport’s up-and-coming stars.

As a result, Radford handed opportunities to a number of the younger members of Hull’s squad in their defeat to Castleford on Boxing Day, among them Marvin Lee, who was playing for Skirlaugh last season.

“We’ve organised a lot of friendlies because we’re really conscious that we’re into January now yet the reserve team fixtures aren’t out yet,” he told TotalRL.

“So I don’t know when they’re going to play and they don’t know when they’re going to play. We need to give those young kids game time and minutes and guaranteed game time whereas at the minute we’re waiting for the RFL to give us direction and where everyone is going but we’re getting nothing back.

A lot has been made of Radford’s decision to blood so many youngsters in the club’s defeat to the Tigers, however the Hull chief admitted he can’t get his head around such logic.

“Everybody in front of them saw how the season unfolded and we used the same 17 for long periods and in my opinion mentally and physically they fatigued at the back end of the year.

“If we give them another four or five pre-season friendlies to play they’ll just burn out earlier. So I don’t understand why people have questioned why I’ve played the kids and a lot has been made of it. I can’t get my head round it to be honest.”