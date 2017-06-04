Radford delighted with efforts on youngsters

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Lee Radford believes Hull FC’s current set of youngsters are helping close the gap between themselves and Wigan’s young stars.

The Black and Whites overcame the Warriors 39-26 in a game in which both teams fielded a number of young players.

Nick Rawsthorne started the game for Hull while their bench consisted of four young talents in Brad Fash, Jack Downs, Jansin Turgut and Masi Matongo.

Radford believes their efforts confirmed their product line is nearing in on that of the Warriors.

“When I took the job I was envious of Wigan’s depth but we’re getting close to that now,” he said.

“We played well and we knew we couldn’t panic when we were going to be penalised in the second half because we knew we would be after leading the penalty count 7-0 at half-time.”

