Radford delighted with response after “terrible” start

Lee Radford praised his Hull FC side’s second-half response to pick up a vital two points in the race for the play-offs.

Second-half tries through Marc Sneyd and Gareth Ellis helped the Black and Whites secure a victory that all but ensured they will take part in the play-offs at the end of the season.

Hull would need a series of results to go against them in the final two rounds of the season to miss out on the top four, and their spot in the knockout series could be confirmed as soon as Friday evening if St Helens fail to defeat Huddersfield.

However, Radford admitted he wasn’t entirely satisfied after an under-par first-half, although he was very pleased with the way his side turned things around in the second-half.

“For 30 minutes we were awful and I don’t want to pay Wakefield discredit but we were terrible and we weren’t in the arm wrestle and camped on our tryline for a 25-minute period and then started to go set for set with them and started to find their middles a bit when we did that,” he said.

“But second half was an unbelievable response and I think we finished the second half on 96 per cent on completion with just one error and that was the disallowed try that was chalked off. In terms of responses, I cannot fault what we have done there.”