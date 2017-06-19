Radford eagerly anticipating season run-in after Hull advance to Challenge Cup semi-final

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Lee Radford couldn’t contain his excitement after watching his side make the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup, and set up a clash with Leeds Rhinos.

The Black and Whites defeated league leaders Castleford 32-24 to keep their hopes of retaining the Challenge Cup alive.

To do that, they will come up against a Leeds side who have had the better of Radford’s men in recent times, but the Hull chief admitted it was great to see his team in the mix heading towards the business end.

“This is the juicy part of the season, the excitement starts now,” he said.

“Leeds will be a tough semi-final. I don’t think we’ve beaten them in nine games so it will be a challenging and tough Yorkshire derby.

“But these are the exciting games to be involved in.”

On the victory, Radford added: “I thought it would be a tight contest.

“We’d used a lot of interchanges early in the game, so going for goal gave us a bit of a break and refreshed the players.

“The ease in which we got downfield was pleasing. We have strong boys and if we can put some shape on that we’ll be better.

“I thought we could have played more in second half, but we didn’t have shape even though we won the rucks.”

