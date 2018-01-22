Radford heaps praise on Faraimo following impressive debut

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull FC head coach Lee Radford was delighted with new signing Bureta Faraimo after he produced a man-of-the-match display in their 24-10 victory over Catalans.

The winger scored the opening try and made a number of eye-catching contributions in what proved to be an encouraging opening display in black and white.

Safe to say Bureta Faraimo’s first carry made an impact! pic.twitter.com/8pQ4Ror92N — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) January 21, 2018

Faraimo, who played for USA in the World Cup, has joined the club from Parramatta Eels, and Radford was left thrilled with his first performance since making the move to the UK.

“He’s very similar to what we had last year and you could see today from the metres he made with his carries and he got the crowd on their feet.

“It’s the first time he’s played in snow as well so that his performance was encouraging to see.”

On the overall performance, Radford said: “I was impressed with them today.

“I asked for more whack in the second half and I definitely got that. We made errors but our goal line defence was very comfortable which is pleasing.

“The conditions weren’t great today but we got a lot more good ball this week even though our shift plays weren’t as crisp so that was pleasing too.

“Even though we were missing some senior blokes, we handled Catalans’ pack really well so I’ve got some tough decisions to make.”

