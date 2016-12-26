Radford looking for youngsters to shine against Castleford

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull FC coach Lee Radford has promised fans they will get to see a glimpse of the club’s future in their opening pre-season game against Castleford today.

Whereas some Super League clubs are opting to field strong teams in the first outing of pre-season next week – with a number of clubs in action – Radford’s remit instead will be to field a healthy contingent of youngsters at Castleford on Boxing Day.

And the Hull coach told League Express that after a strong pre-season so far, it is only right that the youngsters who have caught his eye are given a chance to impress.

“I don’t want to undersell the game, but this is going to be an opportunity for some of the younger lads to get a shot after impressing in pre-season,” he said.

“Guys like Jez Litten and Jack Downs have worked hard in pre-season and this will be the chance for them to stake a claim in the opening game of our season. I’m looking forward to it, and I’m looking forward to seeing how they respond to the opportunity.

“It’s going to be a great test for them against Castleford,” he said.

“They’re a good side and it’s the kind of test you want in your pre-season.”

The game is Hull’s first of a four-game pre-season, which sees them face cross-city rivals Hull KR and a tie with dual-registration partners Doncaster, in between a historic game against Toronto Wolfpack next month.