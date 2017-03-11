Radford pleased with Hull’s spirit

Radford pleased with Hull’s spirit

Lee Radford praised his side’s battling qualities as he celebrated his 100th game in charge of Hull FC with a victory.

Hull defeated St Helens 24-14 to earn Hull a third victory in four games, and Radford was pleased with his team’s efforts.

“It’s a big win, in a physical game against a good side. I’m pleased, it was a real tough day at the office.”

“Probably our desperation towards the end got us the win, particularly when we were down to 12 men, against a side who were quite desperate themselves at the minute.

“To out-do them in that part of the game at the back end was really pleasing. There were some outstanding individual performances.”

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.

