Radford satisfied with Hull’s current position

Hull FC coach Lee Radford insists his side are content without getting carried away after moving to within a point of league leaders Castleford ahead of their defence of the Challenge Cup getting underway on Friday.

Hull produced an incredible turnaround to win 33-22 at Widnes, after trailing 22-0 in the minutes leading up to half-time.

And Radford promised that there is still plenty more left to come.

“I don’t think we’ve had a reason to get carried away,” he said.

“But we’re happy with where we’re at, and we know that there’s still so much more to come from this group.”

However, Radford admitted his side were below-par in the first half at the Vikings.

“We were out-enthused in every department; kick and chase, the ruck, every energy indicator there was, we were second best.

“That’s frustrating. We showed them some clips at half-time and put it on their toes and told them it could go two ways; we could have had a negative review session on Monday or make it a tale of two halves. We found a way to win.”

Radford confirmed Man of Steel Danny Houghton came through his first game back from injury unscathed – although they will face a nervous wait to see if centre Carlos Tuimavave is fit for Friday’s game against Catalans.

“Carlos got a head knock so I don’t know where that puts him with the protocol for Catalans but everyone else was just precautionary,” he said.

