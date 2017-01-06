Radford says Hull willing to help Bradford with players

51 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull FC coach Lee Radford has revealed that he would be open to helping former side Bradford Bulls out with players if and when they are reformed.

Radford won every domestic honour available in the British game during a seven-year spell with the Bulls as a player, before returning to Hull to finish his playing career in 2006.

And the Hull coach told TotalRL.com that when the Bulls get back on their feet and are reformed – potentially in time for the start of the new season – he will help them out wherever possible.

“Absolutely,” he said. “I’d be willing to help them out however I can. That could involve giving some young kids some game-time under the new directorship at the club, whenever that situation is sorted.”

Radford described Bradford’s woes as “gut-wrenching” – but suggested it may now be time for the RFL and those running the game to monitor how lower-tier clubs spend their monies closely.

“It’s gut-wrenching for so many people who are employed by the club,” he said.

“However, on a wider scale we’re now contributing 40 per cent of Sky funding to Championship and League 1 clubs – which is a large chunk of funding.

“Sheffield nearly went out of business, Bradford have gone out of business, Halifax have had their woes. We do audits and have people look at our Academies in Super League all the time – is anyone doing that at that level? If this carries on then it’s a problem that’s bigger than Bradford.”

Hull’s pre-season continues on Sunday when they face cross-city rivals Hull KR – and Radford revealed that Albert Kelly will make his debut for the club, after hinting earlier in the week he may get a chance against his former side.

“It’ll be a very similar side to the one that played at Castleford on Boxing Day, but Alby will get a go as well,” he said.

“This is about looking at one or two who didn’t put their best foot forward on Boxing Day, this game. We learned plenty that weekend, but we’ll learn more on Sunday – we’ll learn whether there is a response from a disappointing performance.”