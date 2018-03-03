Radford slams Watts following red card

Lee Radford refused to defend Liam Watts following his red card in Hull FC’s victory over Warrington.

The prop was dismissed in the closing stages of the Black and Whites’ victory for a head-butt on Warrington’s Dom Crosby.

Hull held on without the forward, but it did little to brighten Radford’s mood on the matter after the game.

“I’ve no sympathy,” he said.

“It was a pathetic effort. He’s going to miss a lot of games and deserves it.

“It was a pathetic attempt at a head-butt first and foremost and it was a crazy time to do it and crazy to anything like that in any game as well.”

It overshadowed an important win for Hull, who eventually won 21-12 despite building an 18-0 lead in the second-half.

“I was really pleased to get up to 18-0 and the manner in which we got up to 18-0 but I was obviously very disappointed with how we dealt with that lead.

“I’ve seen it plenty of times when a team goes down to 12 men they find extra energy and juice, but it felt like we assisted them in that as well. I’d have liked to have won in a more comfortable manner and now we have it all on at Leeds next week and plenty of improvement in us.”