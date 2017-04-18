Radford thanks Hull faithful as they return to winning ways

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Lee Radford heaped praise on Hull’s supporters for their input in their victory over Leigh.

The Black and Whites ended a three-match winless run with victory over the Centurions, a result that moved them up to fifth.

Radford was thrilled with the way the club’s fanbase stuck behind the team.

“Our away support was phenomenal throughout the game and gave us lifts when we needed it. That has a huge knock-on effect on the performance. The tempo and decision making was better than it has been over the last three or four weeks.”

On the performance, Radford said: “I was really pleased with how we performed. My confidence as a coach has not been dented one bit in the last few weeks but as a team, we looked like we were enjoying defending again.

“I thought we did a really good job today. We defended well when Leigh had sustained spells of pressure and the win gives us something to build on.”