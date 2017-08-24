Radradra scores four in Eels win

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Parramatta moved up to fourth in the NRL Ladder with a resounding win over Brisbane in Queensland.

Four tries for Rugby Union-bound winger Semi Radradra and the Eels’ fastest ever NRL try, scored by Kirisome Auva’a after just 11 seconds, helped the Sydney club on their way.

The Eels raced in to a 24-0 lead after 20 minutes with Auva’a’s effort and a 14-minute hat-trick from Radradra.

The Broncos were quick to reply however with tries from David Mead, Josh McGuire and a goal from Anthony Milford.

Parramatta would extend their lead before half-time with a late effort from centre Michael Jennings.

Radradra quickly extended the Eels’ lead to 26, completing his four try haul after the break on 44 minutes.

Two Brisbane tries through Herman Ese’ese and Alex Glenn saw them close the gap to just 14 but three quick fire tries from Brad Takairangi, the only try not goaled by Mitchell Moses, Michael Jennings for his second and David Gower sealed the win for the Eels despite late consolation tries from Tautau Moga and Corey Oates.

Broncos: 1 Darius Boyd, 2 Corey Oates, 3 James Roberts, 4 Tautau Moga, 19 David Mead, 6 Anthony Milford, 7 Kodi Nikorima, 8 Korbin Sims, 14 Sam Thaiday, 10 Adam Blair, 11 Alex Glenn, 12 Matt Gillett, 13 Josh McGuire; Interchanges: 9 Ben Hunt, 15 Jaydn Su’A, 16 Jai Arrow, 17 Herman Ese’ese

Tries: Mead, McGuire, Ese’ese, Glenn, Moga, Oates; Goals: Milford 5

Eels: 1 Will Smith, 2 Semi Radradra, 3 Michael Jennings, 4 Brad Takairangi, 5 Kirisome Auva’a, 6 Corey Norman, 7 Mitchell Moses, 18 Siosaia Vave, 9 Cameron King, 10 Tim Mannah, 11 Kenny Edwards, 12 Tepai Moeroa, 13 Nathan Brown; Interchanges: 8 Daniel Alvaro, 14 David Gower, 15 Sunia Matagi, 16 Frank Pritchard

Tries: Auva’a, Radradra 4, Jennings 2, Takairangi, Gower; Goals: Moses 8

Full coverage of all the weekend’s NRL matches will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express, available in the shops and online from Sunday evening.