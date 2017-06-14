RAF to tour the Netherlands

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

THE RAF will embark, on Saturday, on a three-match tour of the Netherlands.

The trip has been organised to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the RAF Regiment and will involve a couple of matches against combined club teams and a closing fixture with a Dutch X111 Select side.

Warrant Officer Shaun Griffin, the RAF Rugby League Chairman, said: “Plans were made early last year to conduct an overseas Rugby League tour, to capture the spirit of the RAF Regiment’s 75th Anniversary.

“The development of Rugby League in the Netherlands had not gone unnoticed and the appeal of a friendly, enthusiastic and welcoming nation such as the Dutch did much to sway the planned tour destination.”

Netherlands Rugby League Bond development officer Jason Bruygoms has overseen the 13-day itinerary, while the Royal Netherlands Army will host the touring party at Ermelo.

Bruygoms said: “The Corps, which was heavily involved in the D-Day landings in 1944, will take the opportunity to visit some significant military heritage sites.

“The request for us to host the RAF was something we could not turn down as it is a great opportunity for the NRLB to promote our sport in a positive way, in addition to giving our local boys more games to play.”

The Dutch Grand Final was played last Saturday, Rotterdam Pitbulls accounting for Den Haag Knights 26-24, and the RAF tour will ensure that more domestic games will have taken place in the Netherlands in 2017 than in any previous year.

The itinerary is:

Saturday 17 June: Amsterdam/Rotterdam (at Bok de Korverweg 6A, 1067 HR, Amsterdam, 4.00pm).

Wednesday 14 June: Den Haag/Hardewijk (at Theo Mann-Bouwmeesterlaan 800, 2597 HM, Den Haag, 8.00pm).

Sunday 25 June: Dutch XIII Select (at Barchman Wuytierslaan 95, 3819 AB, Amersfoort, 3.00pm).