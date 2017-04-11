Dewsbury keen to appoint new coach this week

55 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Dewsbury Rams caretaker coach Jonathan Schofield is set to decide today whether to apply for the club’s vacant coaching position, which Chairman Mark Sawyer wants to fill by the end of the week.

Sawyer has allowed Schofield to go beyond Friday’s deadline in order to concentrate on Sunday’s crucial game against Halifax.

But he now wants to move quickly to have a new coach in place before Easter.

The club is looking for a replacement for Glenn Morrison, with the former Bradford coach Francis Cummins continually linked with the position, despite Sawyer stressing that the club has an open mind.

Sawyer will draw up a shortlist early this week and begin an interview process as quickly as possible.

He said: “We’ll be interviewing around four candidates and we want to do that pretty sharpish.

“We’re hoping to get somebody in situ by the end of the week and don’t really want to leave it any later than that.

“We’ve been very pleased with who’s applied.

“There will be some coaches that don’t get interviews that are decent candidates.

“We’ll interview fewer people than we thought originally because we want to move quickly.”

On the possibility of Schofield being a contender, Sawyer added: “I spoke to him in the week and he said he would have a think after the Fax game and let me know on Monday morning.

“He needs to decide himself whether he fancies having a go at it and we’ll take it from there.”