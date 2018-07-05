Rams snap up Ryder from Keighley

Dewsbury Rams have swooped to sign Adam Ryder from cash-strapped Keighley Cougars.

The centre has signed a deal with the Rams until the end of 2019 season after a superb campaign with the Cougars, scoring 15 tries in 16 appearances.

Keighley released the 28-year-old following their recent financial problems, paving the way for the Rams to complete his signing.

“I am delighted to be able to bring Adam to the club. I’ve had my eye on him for a while and was going to try and sign him next year.

“It is great that we have been able to sign Adam ahead of other clubs who were also interested in him.

“Due to Keighley’s unfortunate circumstances, it has meant we were able to bring Adam in sooner than planned.”

Ryder is one of several players to leave the Cougars already since the revelation of their current struggles.