Randell moves nearer to Wakefield move after securing Newcastle release

Tyler Randell’s move to Wakefield Trinity is a step closer after he was granted an immediate release from Newcastle Knights.

The 24-year-old has agreed to join the Super League side, who are still hopeful he will play before the end of the season after completing registration documents earlier this year.

Randell, who plays as a hooker, has played 44 games for the Knights since making his debut for the club in 2014.

“This is an opportunity that provides security for Tyler and his family long-term,” CEO Matt Gidley said.

“Tyler was a popular member of the team and he made a great contribution on and off the field over many years.

“We thank Tyler and wish he and his family all the best for the future.”

Randell added: “The Knights is all I have known and it has been a tough decision to leave.” Randell said.

“I have loved playing here and I will definitely miss everyone at the club, including the fans.”