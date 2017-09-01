Randell shines on debut for Wakefield
Wakefield debutant Tyler Randell had a debut to remember as he bagged a brace of tries in a 43-18 win over Salford.
Following his move from Newcastle Knights, the 24-year-old starred as Trinity retained their place in the play-offs.
Craig Kopczak had given Salford the lead, but two tries from Jacob Miller and another from Joe Arundel gave Trinity a 22-12 lead.
But Chris Chester’s side was far superior in the second-half, with Randell starring and Tupou adding another try to secure victory.
A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum