Randell shines on debut for Wakefield

Wakefield debutant Tyler Randell had a debut to remember as he bagged a brace of tries in a 43-18 win over Salford.

Following his move from Newcastle Knights, the 24-year-old starred as Trinity retained their place in the play-offs.

Craig Kopczak had given Salford the lead, but two tries from Jacob Miller and another from Joe Arundel gave Trinity a 22-12 lead.

But Chris Chester’s side was far superior in the second-half, with Randell starring and Tupou adding another try to secure victory.

