Rangers end losing run
Stanley Rangers won 36-24 at Dewsbury Celtic last night to bring a 14-match losing run in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League’s Third Division to an end.
Celtic, however, remain above Stanley on points’ difference, with Waterhead Warriors continuing to prop up the table.
Result
Thursday 31 August 2017
DIVISION THREE
Dewsbury Celtic 24 Stanley Rangers 36
Fixtures
Saturday 2 September 2017
PREMIER DIVISION
Leigh Miners Rangers v Egremont Rangers
Rochdale Mayfield v Skirlaugh
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Pilkington Recs
Wath Brow Hornets v Siddal
West Hull v Kells
Wigan St Patrick’s v Myton Warriors
DIVISION ONE
Blackbrook v Featherstone Lions
Hull Dockers v Lock Lane
Hunslet Warriors v Normanton Knights
Milford Marlins v Shaw Cross Sharks
Underbank Rangers v Hunslet Club Parkside
York Acorn v Ince Rose Bridge
DIVISION TWO
Bradford Dudley Hill v Wigan St Jude’s
Crosfields v Askam
Leigh East v Drighlington
Millom v Thornhill Trojans
Oulton Raiders v Saddleworth Rangers
Salford City Roosters v East Leeds
DIVISION THREE
Eastmoor Dragons v Dewsbury Moor Maroons
Oldham St Anne’s v Gateshead Storm
West Bowling v Waterhead Warriors
Woolston Rovers v Stanningley
