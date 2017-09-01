Rangers end losing run

Stanley Rangers won 36-24 at Dewsbury Celtic last night to bring a 14-match losing run in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League’s Third Division to an end.

Celtic, however, remain above Stanley on points’ difference, with Waterhead Warriors continuing to prop up the table.

 

Result         

Thursday 31 August 2017

DIVISION THREE 

Dewsbury Celtic 24 Stanley Rangers 36

 

Fixtures

Saturday 2 September 2017

 

PREMIER DIVISION

Leigh Miners Rangers v Egremont Rangers

Rochdale Mayfield v Skirlaugh

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Pilkington Recs

Wath Brow Hornets v Siddal

West Hull v Kells

Wigan St Patrick’s v Myton Warriors

 

DIVISION ONE

Blackbrook v Featherstone Lions

Hull Dockers v Lock Lane

Hunslet Warriors v Normanton Knights

Milford Marlins v Shaw Cross Sharks

Underbank Rangers v Hunslet Club Parkside

York Acorn v Ince Rose Bridge

 

DIVISION TWO     

Bradford Dudley Hill v Wigan St Jude’s

Crosfields v Askam

Leigh East v Drighlington

Millom v Thornhill Trojans

Oulton Raiders v Saddleworth Rangers

Salford City Roosters v East Leeds

 

DIVISION THREE

Eastmoor Dragons v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Oldham St Anne’s v Gateshead Storm

West Bowling v Waterhead Warriors

Woolston Rovers v Stanningley

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

