Rangi Chase addresses Hull FC rumours

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Rangi Chase has dismissed rumours linking him with a move to Hull FC.

The Castleford Tigers halfback took to Twitter to rubbish suggestions that he was set to join the Challenge Cup winners, insisting that he is happy at the current Super League leaders.

Chase, 31, missed Cas’ defeat to Hull on Sunday with a wrist problem, but his absence from the club’s last two defeats had started rumours that he could be about to leave.

His contract with Castleford expires at the end of the season, although the club does have an option to extend his deal, and he was subsequently linked with a move to Hull FC.

However he confirmed on Twitter that he would be staying put.

Don't know where the rumours come from I've been asked several times about going to Hull. I'm a happy tiger 🐯 — Rangi Chase (@ChaseRangi) April 25, 2017

Chase is fought to be facing a race against time to be fit for the club’s game with Wigan this week.