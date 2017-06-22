Rangi Chase already eyeing up extended stay at Widnes Vikings

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Rangi Chase admits he’s already open to extending his stay with Widnes Vikings beyond the current campaign.

Chase joined Widnes on a short-term loan deal following two off-field incidents which brought the curtain down on a second spell with Castleford Tigers, and has impressed so far ahead of tonight’s clash with Leigh.

The former England international’s time at the Tigers looks set to be over after Cas said they would not renew his contract – and Chase already has his eyes on a deal with Widnes in 2018.

“I’m enjoying it here and hopefully I can sort something out with the club,” he told the Daily Mirror.

“I’m happy and I’ve spoken to Denis (Betts) and he’s happy to keep me.

“If I’m playing well it will take care of itself – I just want to keep my head down and keep producing good games.

“The place has a good feel about it and the boys are pretty positive considering where we are in the table. I know the plays now and the boys are used to me and vice-versa.”

Chase also admits he’s even got used to the one thing he used to hate about Widnes as an opposition player – the club’s infamous artificial playing surface.

“I used to hate coming here when I was playing for the away team. All week I’d be worrying about playing on this pitch and trying not to get tackled,” he said.

“But now I like it – I’m not even worried. After the first few training sessions I could hardly move because I wasn’t used to the surface, but my body has got used to it.”