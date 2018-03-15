Rankin discusses flourishing halfback partnernship with Danny Brough

Jordan Rankin has warned that his partnership with Danny Brough is only going to get better as they prepare to take on Hull Kingston Rovers.

The Giants’ new-look halfback partnership has shown some encouraging signs in recent weeks, with the pair impressing in the club’s victory over Widnes last time out.

Brough was instrumental in that game, and with the 35-year-old recently signing a new deal, his partnership with Rankin looks set to be part of Rick Stone’s long-term thinking at the club.

Rankin has previously admitted he joined the Giants with one eye on a partnership in the halves with Brough, and he believes some continuity will bring out the best in both of them.

“The combination is coming on fairly well,” he said.

“Broughy is an experienced player who has been around a long time, he doesn’t mind a blow up the little fella, but it’s part and parcel of the way he plays. He’s competitive, spirited and he wears his heart on his sleeve. If you kop a couple of blowups it isn’t anything personal.

“We communicate quite well together and he relinquishes quite a bit of responsibility to me which I’m quite happy to take off his shoulders.

“It’s something we’ve been working really hard on in the first couple of rounds of the year. Once the weather warms up a bit more we’ll probably see a bit more attacking freedom.”

Rankin believes he that he can be the perfect decoy for Brough as their partnership on the field grows.

“I think taking that responsibility off him gives him that bit more freedom,” he said

“He’s running the ball a little bit more, he’s not having to ball play as much or take as much ownership of what we’re doing.

“My running game is probably my strong point of my game and what I do. To take that opportunity to run a bit more and be more dominant allows me to get on the front foot and allow players around me to take a bit more control on the back of that.”

That said, Rankin is wary of the Robins’ own halfback partnership.

“He’s a young kid who does not have to prove anything who can play with confidence every week so that’s a danger in itself.

“The battle of the halves is key in every game and it’s up to me and Danny Brough to do everything in our power to ride the boys home.

“He is a veteran who has done it all, playing in some massive games over the years and winning lots of things.

“Any side with McGuire in is going to be very dangerous, and they’ve also got Chris Atkin in the halves.”