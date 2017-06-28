Rankin open-minded to longer Huddersfield stay as he prepares for debut

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

New Huddersfield signing Jordan Rankin admits he is open to a longer term stay in Super League as he prepares for his debut this weekend – while also insisting English rugby has yet to see the best of him.

Rankin has joined the Giants on an initial deal until the end of the season, after securing a release from NRL side Wests Tigers last week.

And he says that while being in the unique situation of having just signed at a new club but also able to talk to other sides about 2018, he is hoping he can prove to someone he is worth a long-term deal.

“It’s a six-month deal but with the footy I intend to play, I know that will sort itself out,” he said.

“I’ve just got to back myself. I’ve done it once before and it paid dividends. I’ll just continue to work hard and, if the opportunity comes up to stay longer, then I’m open-minded to it.

“Obviously there’s plenty of clubs out there in Super League. It’s a very interesting situation to be in.”

Rankin spent time in Super League earlier in his career with Hull FC – and the 25-year-old, who was infamously the youngest-ever player to play in the NRL, says he has “untapped potential”.

“I think there’s still the best of me to come,” said Rankin, who is set to make his Huddersfield debut at Salford Red Devils on Sunday. “I’ve got untapped potential I believe.

“I’ve got a lot to learn, especially playing so many different positions. I want to try and crack down one or two positions where I can have a big influence on a team.

“I know the last stint over here was pretty decent and I think I’ve come back a more experienced player than when I left.”