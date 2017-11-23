Rankin set for halfback role at Huddersfield

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Jordan Rankin has revealed that he will play at halfback for Huddersfield next year.

The Australian signed a new long-term with the Giants having joined the club midway through the season.After signing the new deal, Rankin told League Express that he expected to partner Danny Brough in the halves during the 2018 campaign.

However, there was some doubt regarding his positional future after he was allocated the number 15 jersey by the Giants, with Lee Gaskell and Danny Brough given the starting halfback jerseys.

But Rankin has told the club’s official website he will play in his preferred position next year, with assurances handed to him by Giants coach Rick Stone proving to be one of the big factors in his decision to remain at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“There’s going to be a bit of a positional change for me this year,” he said.

“I’ll be playing in the halves, so it’ll be more about getting familiar with the players around me that I’ll be playing with.

“It was a massive reason as to why I signed with the club long term. Stoney saw a long-term future for me in the halves and that’s somewhere I have wanted to play for a long time. I’ve been tossing it up between full-back and the halves, and when I was in Australia I was on the wing, so it was a different kettle of fish there.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to play here in the halves. I go into every year with thoughts that I want to be better than I was the year before and improve. There can never be too much improvement as a player, there is always plenty to learn and so I’m looking forward to taking on a new role with the Giants.”