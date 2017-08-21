Rankin to sign three-year deal with Huddersfield

27 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield’s plans for 2018 have been boosted after Jordan Rankin agreed to sign a new three-year deal with the club.

The Australian star has committed his long-term future to the club following an enjoyable start to life at the Giants following his mid-season switch from Wests Tigers.

Rankin joined the club on an initial six-month deal after finding his chances limited in the NRL and admitted at the time of his arrival he was unsure what he would do beyond his deal with the Giants.

But after a successful start to life in West Yorkshire, the former Hull FC star has decided to stay with the Giants until the end of the 2020 season, despite interest elsewhere.

Speaking exclusively to League Express, Rankin said: “They gave me the lifeline to come over here on a short-term deal, they allowed me to back my ability and show what I can do and it paid off.

“The club is generally moving in a good direction and being a part of this club for the next three years can help that continue.

“I had a fair bit of interest from other places. They were preliminary chats, but it was credit to the Giants that they put an offer down and got the ball rolling. It was sorted quickly because the Giants were keen to keep me on board and I was keen to stay.”

