Rapira back for Huddersfield, Symonds unlikely

Huddersfield head coach Rick Stone is set to welcome back Sam Rapira to the Giants squad for their Super League clash with Salford, but Tom Symonds is a major doubt with a knee injury.

New Zealand international Rapira missed Huddersfield’s opening round victory over Widnes but is in contention to return to the team for the visit of Salford.

However, Stone is sweating over the fitness of Australian back-row Symonds, who has picked up a knee injury that will likely rule him out of the clash. The former Manly star had a post-season operation on his other knee, and although he has come through that successfully, he has now received a different setback.

“We’ve got a few bumps and bruises,” Stone said.

“Tommy Symonds is doubtful, I’d say he’ll be unlikely. He’s got a knee that’s getting a scan at the moment and possibly that will need some scope involved.

“We’ll see what the scan says, he’s locked his knee up and obviously there is something irritating him in there. We’ll know a little bit more after his scan today. It’s unfortunate for Tom, he’s worked pretty hard, particularly off the pitch. The medical team has done a real good job getting him on the park.”

The Giants will go top of Super League with a victory over Ian Watson’s Salford side, who were defeated by Wigan on Saturday.

“I went to have a look at the game and Wigan were pretty clinical, to be honest. The scoreline at half-time probably didn’t reflect the difference between the teams.

“I still think that they are a pretty dangerous team, they can score some points and you’ll find that most teams that lost last week will be pretty desperate this week to get their first win on the board, we’re thinking no different for Salford.”