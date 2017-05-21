Rapira and O’Brien seal Giants comeback

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield Giants scored two tries in three late minutes as they came from behind to beat Catalans Dragons 18-10 at the Magic Weekend.

Julian Bousquet offloaded to Richie Myler for Catalans to take the lead just four minutes into the game.

Bousquet thought he had gone over for the Dragons’ second score five minutes later but it was disallowed for offside before the returning Lee Gaskell cut the deficit.

After an entertaining opening the game calmed down, with the next score coming from Martyn Ridyard’s boot late in the half, making it 6-6 at the break.

Iain Thornley went over early in the second half as the Dragons regained a lead, with Luke Walsh unable to add the extras from his boot.

The French side then fell victim to some unwanted déjà vu as they saw a try disallowed, this time through Greg Bird, before Huddersfield went over through Sam Rapira and Ridyard’s goal gave the Giants the lead.

It was a blow which Catalans wouldn’t recover from as Adam O’Brien crashed over just two minutes later to seal the win for Huddersfield.

Catalans: 1 Tony Gigot, 18 Vincent Duport, 3 Krisnan Inu, 21 Iain Thornley, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Luke Walsh, 7 Richie Myler, 8 Sam Moa, 9 Paul Aiton, 10 Remi Casty, 14 Julian Bousquet, 15 Ben Garcia, 13 Greg Bird; Subs: 19 Mickael Simon, 23 Alrix Da Costa, 27 Ugo Perez, 28 Jordan Dezaria.

Tries: Myler, Thornley; Goals: Walsh 1

Huddersfield: 1 Jake Mamo, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Leroy Cudjoe, 5 Aaron Murphy, 24 Darnell McIntosh, 4 Lee Gaskell, 33 Martyn Ridyard, 15 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 14 Kruise Leeming, 10 Shannon Wakeman, 12 Dale Ferguson, 30 Alex Mellor, 9 Ryan Hinchcliffe; Subs: 8 Sam Rapira, 18 Paul Clough, 31 Adam O’Brien, 16 Oliver Roberts.

Tries: Gaskell, Rapira O’Brien; Goals: Ridyard 3

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.