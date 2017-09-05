Rapira to leave Huddersfield

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sam Rapira will leave Huddersfield Giants at the end of the season.

Rapira, a World Cup winner with New Zealand, joined the club in 2016 and has made 53 appearances for the club, scoring three tries.

However, as revealed in League Express on July 23rd, the 30-year-old will leave England at the end of the campaign to continue his playing career overseas.

“Sam has been great to have at the club and leaves with our very best wishes for his future and thanks for his superb service to the claret and gold,” said the club’s managing director Richard Thewlis.

“He has an opportunity to continue playing which sounds a fantastic new adventure for him and his family and we sincerely hope that the move works out.

“He has been a real role model to a number of our younger forwards and we look forward to them taking up his mantle ahead of the 2018 season and challenging for places in Rick Stone’s pack.”