Ratchford and Brierley to conduct Challenge Cup draw

Super League stars Stefan Ratchford and Ryan Brierley will conduct the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup third round draw.

The eight winning sides from this weekend’ second round fixtures will be joined by all 16 Kingstone Press League 1 clubs in the third round draw, including Toronto Wolfpack.

Toronto will become the first transatlantic team to enter the competition and will play their first-ever Challenge Cup fixture under head coach Paul Rowley, who enjoyed a memorable Cup run with Brierley at Leigh Centurions in 2015 as the Centurions defeated Salford Red Devils and Wakefield Trinity to reach the quarter-finals.

Ratchford enjoyed Challenge Cup glory in his first season with Warrington Wolves in 2012 and played in last year’s final defeat against Hull FC at Wembley.

The draw will be streamed exclusively live on the BBC Sport website from 7.00pm – fans can watch by visiting http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league

The full schedule of Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Round 2 fixtures is as follows –

Myton Warriors v York Acorn 1.30

Wigan St Patricks v Egremont Rangers 2.00

Kells v Rochdale Mayfield 2.00

Haydock v Thornhill Trojans 2.00

West Hull v Thatto Heath Crusaders 2.00

Featherstone Lions v Wests Warriors 2.00

Pilkington Recs v Siddal 2.15 (Live on the BBC Sport Website)

London Chargers v Fryston Warriors 4.00