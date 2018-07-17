Ratchford storms up Albert Goldthorpe Medal charts

Stefan Ratchford has moved to within a point of James Roby at the top of the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table.

The Warrington fullback picked up three points following his performance in the Wolves’ draw with Catalans, taking him up to 21 for the season.

That has seen the England international move above fellow fullbacks Sam Tomkins and Ben Barba in the standings, and a point behind Roby, who retains the lead after being allocated one point following Saints’ win over Hull FC.

League Express reporters are asked to name their three best players from every game, with the best player being allocated three points.

As it stands, Roby is the leader, but with Ratchford just a point behind and Barba and Tomkins only three points adrift, things could change quickly.

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table after 21 Rounds

1 James Roby St Helens 22 (1)

2 Stefan Ratchford Warrington 21 (3)

3= Ben Barba St Helens 19

3= Sam Tomkins Wigan 19

5 Jonny Lomax St Helens 17 (3)

6= Tony Gigot Catalans 14

6= Scott Taylor Hull FC 14

6= Robert Lui Salford 14

9= Danny Richardson St Helens 13

9= Daryl Clark Warrington 13