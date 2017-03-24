REACTION: Chester praises Hirst after Super League debut

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield coach Chris Chester insisted Keegan Hirst didn’t look out of place on his Super League debut – but insisted his side are not getting carried away despite victory against Leigh.

Trinity bounced back from a poor performance against Leeds last week – and indeed, a poor first half on Thursday – to win 28-24 after nilling the Centurions in the second half.

And Chester admitted he was pleased with how former Batley captain Hirst handled his first top-flight appearance.