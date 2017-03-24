REACTION: Chester praises Hirst after Super League debut

REACTION: Chester praises Hirst after Super League debut

Wakefield coach Chris Chester insisted Keegan Hirst didn’t look out of place on his Super League debut – but insisted his side are not getting carried away despite victory against Leigh.

Trinity bounced back from a poor performance against Leeds last week – and indeed, a poor first half on Thursday – to win 28-24 after nilling the Centurions in the second half.

And Chester admitted he was pleased with how former Batley captain Hirst handled his first top-flight appearance.

“Keegan Hirst didn’t look out of place,” he said. “It’s a big step up and he handled himself really well.

“He’s going to get some more opportunities over the coming weeks.”

Chester insisted he thought his side deserved to win after Ben Jones-Bishop’s late try completed a second half turnaround – but said there is still plenty of things for Trinity to work on.

“It was a tale of two halves. We looked in control after 23 or 24 minutes but then came up with a poor play and we struggled to contain them.

“We need to be a lot better defensively because we conceded some really soft tries, a couple of dive-overs. But I’m pleased with the way we stuck at it and I thought we were worthy winners.

“We were a totally different team in the second half, very dominant, I thought we got back to where we were a couple of weeks ago. Physically we were a lot better tonight, we tightened everything up. We needed a bigger presence in the middle because we knew that’s where Leigh would come.

“I’m proud we got the two points but we’re certainly not getting carried away.”

