REACTION: Jukes expresses disappointment with “chalk and cheese” Leigh
Leigh coach Neil Jukes was left to reflect on a frustrating night for his side after the Centurions threw away a 12-point half-time lead to lose at Wakefield: calling their performance “chalk and cheese”.
Leigh were great value for their 24-12 lead at the interval of Thursday’s televised game, before losing the second half 16-0 to slip to a 28-24 defeat, leaving them still without an away win this season.
And Jukes could not hide his frustration with how the Centurions performed after half-time – describing them as “garbage”.
“I’m just really disappointed with our second-half performance. We were like chalk and cheese,” he said.
“For 40 minutes we were on fire and, if we’d have had a half-decent second half, I’d have thought fair play, but we were garbage in the second half.”
The Centurions were robbed of the services of key half-back Josh Drinkwater during the second half – but Jukes refused to point to that as an excuse.
“We lost Josh but that’s no excuse for trying to cling onto a 12-point lead,” he said.
“I’d like to have given the guys a long weekend off and kick on on Monday but we’ll be in tomorrow and we’ll fix it up.
“We’ve got to find that away form.”Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum