REACTION: Jukes expresses disappointment with “chalk and cheese” Leigh

Aaron Bower
By Aaron Bower March 23, 2017 23:45

Leigh coach Neil Jukes was left to reflect on a frustrating night for his side after the Centurions threw away a 12-point half-time lead to lose at Wakefield: calling their performance “chalk and cheese”.

Leigh were great value for their 24-12 lead at the interval of Thursday’s televised game, before losing the second half 16-0 to slip to a 28-24 defeat, leaving them still without an away win this season.

And Jukes could not hide his frustration with how the Centurions performed after half-time – describing them as “garbage”.

“I’m just really disappointed with our second-half performance. We were like chalk and cheese,” he said.

“For 40 minutes we were on fire and, if we’d have had a half-decent second half, I’d have thought fair play, but we were garbage in the second half.”

The Centurions were robbed of the services of key half-back Josh Drinkwater during the second half – but Jukes refused to point to that as an excuse.

“We lost Josh but that’s no excuse for trying to cling onto a 12-point lead,” he said.

“I’d like to have given the guys a long weekend off and kick on on Monday but we’ll be in tomorrow and we’ll fix it up.

“We’ve got to find that away form.”

