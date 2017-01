0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The draw has been made for the first round of the Castleford & Featherstone ARL’s David Poulter Open Cup.

Ties are: Brotherton Bulldogs v Fryston Warriors; Cutsyke Raiders v Methley Royals; Lock Lane v Sherburn Bears; Featherstone Lions v Allerton Bywater.

Ties to be played Saturday 18 February