Red Devils hammer Dragons

Salford Red Devils were far too good for the Catalans Dragons tonight, winning 50-12 at the A J Bell Stadium on a night when the club had offered free admission to spectators, who were invited to contribute to the fund for the victims of last Monday’s bomb outrage in Manchester.

The Red Devils shot out to a 28-0 lead by half-time against the shellshocked and coachless Dragons, with five tries scored by Gareth O’Brien, Josh Jones, Kris Welham, Niall Evalds and Ryan Lannon, with Michael Dobson kicking four goals.

The Red Devils, who were giving a debut to new recruit James Hasson, scored further tries by Kriss Brining, Robert Lui, Olsi Krasniqi and Mark Flanagan, with Dobson converting the first three.

The Dragons’ only reply were tries by Vincent Duport and Fouad Yaha, both goaled by Luke Walsh.

Red Devils: 5 Gareth O’Brien, 5 Niall Evalds, 3 Josh Jones, Kris Welham, 21 Greg Johnson, 6 Robert Lui, 7 Michael Dobson, 14 Lama Tasi, 9 Logan Tomkins, 30 James Hasson, 11 Ben Murcoch-Masila, 12 Weller Hauraki, 16 Olsi Krasniqi; Subs: 8 Craig Kopczak, 13 Mark Flanagan, 15 Ryan Lannon, 20 Kriss Brining

Dragons: 1 Tony Gigot, 21 Iain Thornley, 3 Krisnan Inu, 4 Brayden Wiliame, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Luke Walsh, 7 Richie Myler, 8 Sam Moa, 23 Alrix da Costa, 19 Mickael Simon, 14 Julian Bousquet, 28 Jordan Dezaria, 10 Rémi Casty; Subs: 18 Vincent Duport, 22 Lucas Albert, 24 Paul Seguier, 27 Ugo Perez

