Red Devils hold off Wolfpack challenge

Salford Red Devils held off a strong second-half challenge from Toronto Wolfpack today, winning 26-16 after having held a 20-0 lead at half-time, to virtually assure themselves of Super League rugby next season, while the Wolfpack now look likely to be heading for the Million Pound Game.

In the first half the Red Devils had looked far too strong for the visitors, scoring tries from Ed Chamberlain, Robert Lui and Jackson Hastings, with Chamberlain adding three conversions and a penalty.

But within ten minutes after the interval, the Wolfpack had touched down twice through Adam Sidlow and Matty Russell, with Gareth O’Brien converting the first of those tries.

The Red Devils then suffered a blow when Luke Burgess was dismissed for a high tackle on Jake Emmitt, and the Wolfpack took advantage to score a third try through Andy Ackers, who sneaked over from dummy-half for a converted try.

The Red Devils were rocking, but they recovered for Ryan Lannon to seal victory, with Chamberlain adding his sixth goal.

But they suffered another blow right on full-time when Jackson Hastings was shown a red card for a high tackle on former Salford fullback O’Brien.

Red Devils: Niall Evalds, Ed Chamberlain, Kris Welham, Junior Sa’u, Jake Bibby, Robert Lui, Jackson Hastings, Luke Burgess, Josh Wood, Lama Tasi, Josh Jones, George Griffin, Ryan Lannon; Subs: Greg Burke, Mark Flanagan, Craig Kopczak, Joey Lussick.

Tries: Chamberlain, Lui, Hastings, Lannon; Goals: Chamberlain 6

Wolfpack: Gareth O’Brien, Matty Russell, Chase Stanley, Gary Wheeler, Mason Caton-Brown, Josh McCrone, Blake Wallace, Darcy Lussick, Bob Beswick, Ashton Sims, Andrew Dixon, Cory Paterson, Jack Buchanan; Subs: Andy Ackers, Jake Emmitt, Olsi Krasniqi, Adam Sidlow.

Tries: Sidlow, Russell, Ackers; Goals: O’Brien 2

